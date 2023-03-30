Judi Bailey, 70, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Sunday March 26th from respiratory failure.
Judi was born on May 1st, 1952. Her parents, Clarence, and Erna Freitag made New Braunfels home to her. After Judi graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1970, she went on to study Education at Southwest Texas State University.
After earning her degree, she started her first job at New Braunfels Title as a Title Researcher, kickstarting a 30-year career in the Title Industry.
In 1975, Judi met Richard Bailey in San Marcos, Texas and married in May of 1976. Judi and Rich went on to have three children, Caleb, George, and Jesse.
In 2017, Judi retired and mostly spent her time with family and friends, exploring her creative side, and traveling.
Judi was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Erna Freitag, and her sister, Myra Jachade. She is survived by her sons Caleb, George and Jesse Bailey, and her grandchildren Damion, Piper, and Gus Bailey.
The family will receive friends at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Friday, March 31, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
