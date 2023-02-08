Juanita Mata Campos, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 75. Juanita was born on May 13, 1947 in New Braunfels, Texas to Felipe and Susana Mata.
Juanita loved to spend time with her family especially with her grandkids and great grandkids. She enjoyed spending time going through old photos and sharing stories with her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Campos; sisters, Rita, MariaAnita, and Maria; and brothers, Felipe and Arturo. Juanita is survived by her children, Nora Campos, Laurie Mata (Tommy) and Randall Campos (Millie); grandchildren, Nicholas, Cassandra, Adam, Suzana, Sef, Alyssa, Randi, Gio, and Gianna and great-grandchildren, Aleyna, Reyna and Alexzander. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Church Services will be the following day at 11:00 am at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with procession to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.