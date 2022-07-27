Juanita (Janie) Molina Gonzales was born December 29, 1946 to Magdaleno and Felicetas Molina in New Braunfels, Texas. She gained her wings on July 24, 2022.
Janie was blessed with a fruitful life, fortunate to belong to a beautiful family, great community, and loving church. During her time on earth, Janie was a woman of great faith, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister. She knew no stranger and loved spending time with her family and helping her community.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Church, Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 179, Holy Family’s Bereavement Committee, Union Funebre de Padres Familiare of New Braunfels, and yearly volunteer at Holy Family Church’s annual bazaar. She proudly directed a dance group, Ballet Folkorico Infantile for many years which performed at many local functions. She also served as Mistress of Ceremonies for many weddings, quinceaneras and public and church functions.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Ruben and sister Maria del Carmen.
God blessed her with four children, Patricia Herrera (Rico), Gerardo Molina (Esther), Jonathan Gonzales (Olivia), and Regina Sauceda (Rene). As well as 16 grandchildren, Kristine Wright (Kenneth), Felice Delgado (Amanda), Adrian Delgado Jr (Bianca), Hank Herrera, Jake Herrera and Cash Herrera, Jared Molina (Ashley), Jeremiah Molina, Julia Molina, Beca Guiterrez (Bernie), Jordan Robledo (Julian), Hailey Rodriquez (Eric), Jenna Gonzales; James Sauceda (Courtney), Mikal Sauceda (Jodi), and Matthew Sauceda. Great-grandchildren Cameron, Abraham, Eliana, Eliseo, Marcella, Brinley, Keely, Wyatt and Reign (due to bless our growing family in December).
She is also survived by her brothers, Hector (Mary Lou), Gilbert (Paula), Rocky (Tina), Carlos and sister Gloria Gomez (Emilio).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie’s memory to Holy Family Catholic Church Bereavement Ministry.
Visitation is Thursday, July 28th, 6:00PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Public viewing continues Friday, July 29th, 9:00-9:45AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Services will conclude after the Mass.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
