Juan Ruiz Pineda passed away on May 30, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born January 27, 1941, in New Braunfels, Texas to Eduardo and Paulina (Ruiz) Pineda.
He worked at Mission Valley Mills in New Braunfels, and was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Eustacio Pineda, Eduardo Pineda, Jr., Onesimo Pineda, and Frank Pineda; and his sister, Angela Gutierrez.
He is survived by brothers, Valente Pineda and wife Leandra, Martin Pineda and wife Teresita, and Jesse Pineda; sisters, Zerafina Ledesma, Theresa Martinez, Maria Sanchez and husband Lupe, Augustina Hernandez and husband Ted, and Guadalupe Saldaña and Johnny Molina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 6th, 5:00-8:00pm, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7th, at 10:00am, with viewing beginning at 9:00am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in San Marcos.
The Pineda family wishes to thank the staff of Kirkwood Manor for the care Juan received during his stay.
Services under the care and direction of Santiago J. Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.