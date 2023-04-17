Joyce Helen Wesch Hoffmann of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at the age of 94 years. She had been surrounded by all her children the days up to her death and was in the loving presence of her children as she departed peacefully to her eternal home. In her granddaughter’s words, being with her during her last hours “was the hardest thing we’ve ever done and somehow the most beautiful gift we’ve ever received.”
Joyce was born on May 8, 1928 to Richard Henry Wesch and Edna Emma (Moltz) Wesch on a small farm in Bexar County near St. Hedwig, Texas. She married Lawrence Victor Hoffmann on October 30, 1946 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church rectory. In 1950, Joyce and Lawrence moved into the home she still resided in upon her death. Joyce and Lawrence welcomed seven children into their marriage and home. Raising her children and being a homemaker were her top priorities. Joyce was a strong, hard-working, devoted, selfless, and loving mother.
Prior to the birth of her children, Joyce was employed by Cater Frock, a children’s dress manufacturing shop. After the birth of her first child, she began sewing out of her home for many prominent women in New Braunfels, friends, family, neighbors, and of course all of her children. She was an expert seamstress. Later, after all the kids were in school, Joyce worked at Seele Elementary School in the cafeteria. In the 1980’s, she began her textile career and was hired by LizAnn Dress Factory and then later Mission Valley Textile Mill until its closure.
After retirement, Joyce volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store. She thoroughly enjoyed the people and dear friends she met during her 17 years of service. Several of these friends still called and visited her regularly. Her years at Hospice were truly a highlight of her life.
Joyce always kept herself busy and entertained. While she was still able to move around freely, she found joy in catching a turn-around bus out of Seguin and gambling in Coushatta. Joyce found true pleasure in keeping her yard immaculate and her flowerbeds blooming. In fact, if the weather was nice, you would find her in her yard raking, trimming, or watering while talking with her neighbors. She enjoyed her word search books, the Game Show Network-channel 88, reading paperbacks and the Herald-Zeitung, listening to country music, and doing her puzzles that so many family and friends sent her. If her children or grandchildren were visiting, she enjoyed a very competitive game of Chicken’s Foot, Farkle, or Yahtzee. She did love to win! Her ultimate joy, however, was just spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought her so much joy.
We were blessed to have our momma for 94 years and yet it feels like we have so much more to miss because of all the years we had together. We love you, momma, and will miss you so much!!!!
Joyce is survived by her children: Floyd Hoffmann (Lisa), Russell Hoffmann, Karen Green (Ronald), Donna Thomas (Bill), Myrna Grimm (Glenn), and Michael Hoffmann (Bonnie). Joyce was lovingly known as Oma or Omie to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: David Hoffmann (Jessica), Kevin Hoffmann (Stephanie), Kelly Hoffmann (Catherine), Staci Shockley (Jeff), Paul Green, Katie Winn(Caleb), Travis Hoffmann (Brittany), Tyler Hoffmann, Brice Thomas (Ashleigh), Kyle Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Lane Grimm (Kambrie), Leigh Swedberg (Konor), Chelsea McClendon (Woody), Tanner Hoffmann (a’Lisa). Great-grandchildren: Shaw and Smith Hoffmann, Madie Myrick, Keely Hoffmann, John Hoffmann (Kelly), Ryan Hoffmann (Kelsey), Justin Hoffmann, Ava and Kaden Pena, Logan and Charlotte Shockley, Clark and Peter Winn, Dylan and Addison Hoffmann, Slayten Grimm, Oaklyn and Landyn Swedberg, and Brooks and Whitley McClendon, and Ellis Hoffmann. Great, great-grandchild: Easton Hoffmann. Joyce was joyfully awaiting the arrival of her great-granddaughter (Avery), due any day.
Her brother-in-law Arnold Schulze, sister-in-law Bobbie Wesch, daughter-in-law Yvonne Hoffmann, nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members, friends, and neighbors also survive Joyce.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Samuel Hoffmann, brother Jerome Wesch and wife Hildegard, brother Roger Wesch, and sister Verlyn Schulze.
Our family would like to thank the 3rd floor doctors, nursing staff and respiratory therapists at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Dr. Lin Johnson, Dr. Randall Jacks for his 30 years of care, and the many neighbors who have shared their lives with Joyce over the past 73 years that she has lived in her home.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street New Braunfels, TX 78130. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery Mausoleum; 301 Peace Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Hope Hospice : 611 N. Walnut Avenue; New Braunfels, TX 78130
Meals on Wheels San Antonio: 2718 Danbury Street; San Antonio, TX 78217-6038