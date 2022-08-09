August 17, 1940 ~ July 28, 2022
Joyce E. Jonas went to be with her Heavenly Father and surrounding angels on July 28, 2022. Her son was holding her hand as she made the transition. She was born on August 17, 1940 in Kansas City, KS to Richard and Alice Garrett and grew up in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. She was a beautiful lady inside and out with a golden heart. She was loving, caring, and sharing with nearly everyone she met. She attended Emporia State. Her career normally consisted of clerical or administrative work. She will be mostly remembered for her impeccable dressing style with all matching accessories and butterfly glasses. The other thing that she was famous for was sending greeting cards for every occasion to all of her family and friends. She attended Oakwood Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was proceded in death by Richard and Alice Garrett, husband Luke Ramirez, daughter Robin Ramirez, husband Karl T. Jonas, and daughter Karla J. Jonas. She is survived by son Kevin N. Jonas, sister Ala Margy Nonemaker and Jan, step daughter Penny Hall from Colleyville, TX, grandsons Jimmy Hall and Justin Hall (Colleyville), grandson Zachary Karl Jonas USAF, several nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, TX for the wonderful service they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 13, 2022 at Oakwood Baptist Church at 11:00AM followed by a reception.
Commented