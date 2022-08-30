Joy Evans Martinka

Joy Evans passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous struggle with several debilitating illnesses. She was a fighter to the end, but never lost her sense of dignity or her concern for others.
Joy was born in New York City to a military family. Her younger years involved a series of moves: post-WWII Japan and Germany, many postings in the US, then back to Germany. Joy’s father’s home base was Ft. Bliss, so Joy’s family lived in El Paso while her father served in the Korean Conflict. The family was back in El Paso time and again after subsequent assignments.
Her father’s final assignment was in Shreveport, LA, where he then retired, and where Joy attended and graduated from high school. She attended LSU, then moved to Houston where she worked in the oil and financial industries. Joy and one of her tax clients, Paul Martinka, hit it off, and were married in 1987. The couple celebrated their 35th anniversary just days before her death.
Joy, then Paul, moved to New Braunfels in the mid/late 1990s and subsequently purchased and operated Henne Hardware to the present. Health issues caused Joy to be less and less involved in affairs outside the home, but she continued with diligent involvement in civic affairs, and in setting a mean table: she was a magnificent cook!
Joy is preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, brother Bill. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Henne Hardware at 1:30 pm on September 18, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas Lions Camp, Kerrville, TX or to the charity of your choice.
Commented