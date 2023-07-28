Joseph Scott Jones, 50, of Austin, Texas, formally a Brownwood native passed away peacefully in his sleep July 20, 2023. Joseph Scott was born August 3, 1972 to Richard and Ellen Jones of New Braunfels, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:30 am at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Burial will follow at Vanderpool Cemetery in Vanderpool, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the Funeral Expenses. Please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obits/ for full obituary and to leave a message for the family.