Joseph (Joe) Felix Sisak entered God’s Heavenly Farms and Ranches on Saturday July 16, 2022. Born to Rudolph Frank and Millie (Mares) Sisak on September 19, 1932, in Cistern, Texas. Early years were spent in the Cistern area before moving to New Braunfels in 1947. He began a career with Mission Valley Mills in February 1949 that would span 40 years and retired as the Department Head of the Weaving Department at the Iselin Plant. Dad met Mom at Mission Valley Mills where they both were employed. He married Ellarene Wolter on January 4, 1955, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A union and partnership that would span 67 and a half years. Their family welcomed two children, son, Jimmy Joe Sisak and spouse Laurie, daughter, Kathy Sisak Meurin and spouse Steve. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Tim Sisak and spouse Stephanie, Jonathan Meurin, Kristina Sisak Weinman, and Wesley Meurin. Seven great grandchildren brightened the golden years of his life, Tyler, Avery, Emory, Peyton, Kyndal, Colt, and Clint Joseph.
Joe is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and by his four sisters, Virdie Pennington, Mildred (Henry) Jackson, Helen (Jerome) Schorn, and Ernestine Nelson, brother in law Sonny (Sharron) Wolter along with numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Brother, Ernest Sisak, Sisters, Sylvia Nollkamper, and Della Mae Saur and Sister in law, Ernesta (Kelly) Tuch.
Hard work and perseverance defined his life. He was gifted with the ability to be able to repair anything. Dad spent his days working at the Mill and then the rest of the day farming and ranching. He loved the land, raising cattle, and watching crops grow. After he retired, he went into custom hay bailing, where he learned to produce hay that was high quality combined with excellent nutritious value. Dad has won several awards for producing outstanding hay crops. There is no doubt that Dad is overseeing the cattle and hay production in Heaven.
Good food and family gatherings were important at every holiday and birthday. He instilled the love of growing hay and planting gardens in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lending a helping hand was another of his virtues and one he passed on to all of his family. Prayer was always present in his home, every morning, every meal, every evening he thanked God for his many blessings. And we thank God for letting him be Mom’s husband and our Dad.
Pallbearers will be Tim Sisak, Jonathan Meurin, Wesley Meurin, Tyler Robertson, Brent Borgfeld, and Bob Pullin.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 25, 2022, from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. Mass will be held on Tuesday July 26,2022 at Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10.a.m. Interment will be at Sts Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice or to Sts. Peter & Paul Church.
