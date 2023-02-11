Joseph Edward Van Zandt was born on March 8, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Marge Van Zandt. He grew up in the city and shortly after high school began working at AT&T. This work eventually led him to San Antonio where he resided in New Braunfels in 1979. During that time from Chicago to New Braunfels, he had four children with his wife Sylvia: two daughters, Jennifer and Corissa, and two sons, Donovan and Daniel.
While raising his four children, his love for music had songs playing every day in the house, in the garage, or by the pool. Joe enjoyed woodworking in his garage and could build anything from a back porch to a two-bedroom addition to his house.
His work in telecommunications would take him to Alabama and eventually back to New Braunfels to work and retire from GVTC. While back in New Braunfels, he met and married Susan Hall.
After retirement, he filled his time with working on his radio-controlled airplanes, where his attention to detail was evident. Every model he built or building on his model train set had to be exactly like it really was or how he remembered it. His interest in WWII stemmed from his uncle fighting in the war, watching documentaries, and reading books about specific events that took place during the war.
He was always up for enjoying Chicago style hotdogs from Wrigleyville or a Chester’s hamburger, and making people laugh with his profound sense of humor. His kindness and willingness to share with others was seen with his time spent teaching others to fly model airplanes and be able to experience the hobby he loved so much.
Joe loved the holidays and cooking where he had certain dishes he loved to prepare. His particularity of how to make his favorite foods was always a sight to see, from special green relish from Chicago, his delicious brownies, or his mashed potatoes (made with a lot of butter and cream cheese), Joe loved his favorite foods.
He also loved the Lord and his faith and trust in Jesus was especially important to him.
Joe was a big kid at heart, his place was like a toy store that his grand kids, Victoria, Claire, Patrick, Beau, Garren, and Asher loved to visit. Shelves filled with model cars, planes, and toys lined the walls while his model train set took over his living room.
In October 2020, Joe and Susan got a puppy, Joy, who lifted his spirits over the past two years and brought true joy to his life.
Joe passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The love and kindness he gave is how he will be remembered. The music he loved ties his children’s memories back to moments that they will forever cherish.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
You are already missed by so many Papa Joe, even when you were grumpy “Walter.”
Our family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for helping us through these last weeks.
A time to come together and celebrate Joe will be held on Saturday, February 18, beginning at 11:00AM with a service at Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.