Joseph Anthony Garcia went to be with the Lord on December 6th at the age of 79. He is remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Doreen Garcia, Daughter Luanne Hall and Son-in-law James Hall, Daughter Denise Dupont, Sister Carmen Quijano, Grandson Justin Dupont and many nieces and nephews. Joe was born on April 27th 1943 in New York City, NY to Leon Garcia Sr. and Lucille Robles.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Friday December 16th, from 9am – 12pm. A memorial service will be held at 12pm with the internment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in San Antonio.