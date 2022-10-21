Jose L. Hernandez passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on October 14, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1932, in New Braunfels to Maximo and Felicita Hernandez.
Jose grew up in New Braunfels, where sadly at a very early age he was forced to mourn the loss of both his mom and dad. While most kids were in school, he spent many days working out in the fields and farmland to help in providing for and to assist in caring for all his sisters. He attended New Braunfels high school and graduated in 1950. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951. While traveling abroad and enjoying the sights of things he could barely imagine as a child, he went on to serve in the Korean War. He then continued in the Air Force Reserves for a total of 40 years’ proudly serving our country. He married the love of his life Florinda on January 27, 1957, and while in the military he also worked at Mission Valley Mills Textile Plant in New Braunfels. He understood the value of hard work and always lead by example. As a supervisor at Mission Valley Mill, he enjoyed working with and bringing out the best in people; All while taking time to listen and give positive encouragement to anyone in need or just whoever would lend him an ear. A mentor to many. He was a firm believer in taking care of family and others. A man of faith who walked in the footsteps of Christ, always offering a helping hand to anyone in need.
Jose and his loving wife Flo would spend many weekends out on the town, usually getting together with friends or family looking for a place to dance and just enjoy the time with his wife. They would often spend the late summer afternoons sitting on the front porch of the house keeping a watchful eye on Mill St. He enjoyed spending time with all his grandkids and his grandkids loved spending time with him. Jose loved working in his yard and keeping his house on the upkeep, he took pride in all his works and enjoyed the outdoors.
Jose’s greatest joy in life was raising his children and grandchildren. Jose was a very humble man that thought of others first. He was preceded in death by wife Florinda Hernandez; daughter Cynthia Luna; parents Maximo and Felicita; sisters, Aurora Medina, Conception Garza, Tomasa Morales. Jose is survived by his sons, Hector Hernandez and wife Hope Hernandez, Joe Hernandez and wife Carmen; sisters Celia Caballero and Elvira Pacheco. Grandchildren David “Davy” Luna and wife April, Krystal Retiz and husband Assael, Michael Luna, Joey Luna, Matthew Hernandez and wife Falon, Amanda Fernandez and husband Jaime, Jonathan Hernandez and fiancée Michelle McClean, Joshua Hernandez, Lauren Hernandez and partner Grant Powell, Logan Hernandez, Vanessa Flores and husband Robert, Armando Romero; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A public viewing & visitation for Jose will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy mass will occur Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service w/air force honors will occur Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
