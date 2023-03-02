Jose Jesus “Chuy” Valdez Rosas, 68, of San Marcos, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home. He was born in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Antonio Rosas Lugo and Ignacia Valdez on October 6, 1954.
Chuy moved with his family and grew up in Monterrey, Mexico where he began working at an early age to help his parents support his siblings. He was a self-taught musician, singer and song writer and used his talent to support himself and family. He later moved to Texas where he met the love of his life, Molly Vargas. They were married on July 7, 1980 in San Marcos, Texas and from this union, they were blessed with two daughters. While music remained his main occupation throughout his life, he also worked in Construction as well as for Hunter Industries. He loved being outdoors, enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with family and friends at the San Marcos River. He was blessed with 5 grandsons, “the kings” as he would call them. He was a wonderful and proud Abuelo, always there for theses boys, encouraging and supporting their activities of choice.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Molly Rosas; daughters, Molly Ann Rosas Garcia and husband Carlos and Jessica Rosas Schaeffer; grandchildren, Jeffrey Greyson Schaeffer, Giovanni Cosimo Garcia, Breydon Michael Schaeffer, Valentino Filemon Garcia, and Paxton Parker Schaeffer; and his last baby, Princess; Sisters, Rosa Martinez and husband Juan; Margarita Valero; Maria Calzada and husband Alfonso, Julia Gonzalez and husband Ricardo, and Gladys Rocha and husband Robert; brother, Jorge Rosas and wife Lorena. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and two sisters.
Public Visitation and Viewing will begin 11:00 AM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until service time. Funeral Service will begin 2:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home with Pastor Joel De Leon officiating. Services will conclude with a lite reception at the funeral home.