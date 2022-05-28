Jonathan David Rayburn was born on December 11, 1977, in New Braunfels, Texas and died on May 12, 2022, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
He was an active child with bright blue eyes, curly blond hair, and an irrepressible grin. He was fearless, always the first to want to try the newest, scariest ride at AstroWorld, while urging his cousins to join him. He loved skateboards, boogie boards, and bikes. At one point his room at home was a homage to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He was an athlete, playing soccer, basketball, and baseball at school and, as an adult, golf, the love of which he shared with his father, David, with whom he would play whenever he could.
Jon David graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1996. He then went to Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, where he graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science. While there, he took several astronomy courses, pursuing his longstanding love of space exploration, which began with his attendance at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1989, when he was 11.
After college, Jon’s outgoing personality, optimism, and confidence led him to a successful career as a sales director in vacation real estate, where he managed upwards of forty sales representatives. He began his career at The Hill Country Resort at Canyon Lake, Texas. Advancements led him to the Velas Vallarta Resort in Puerto Vallarta, the Miramar Resort in Playa de Coca in Costa Rica, the Seaside Resort in Galveston, Oak n’ Spruce Resort in the Berkshires, the WorldMark by Wyndham in Cabo San Lucas, Garza Blanca Resort in Puerto Vallarta, and the Lawrence Welk Resorts in California. While living in California he earned his California Real Estate License. COVID hit the industry hard, and Jon returned home to New Braunfels.
During the fourteen months that Jon David was in New Braunfels, he became ever closer to his niece, Victoria, and two nephews, RJ and Charles, becoming a mentor, coach, and loving supporter of RJ in his own pursuit of excellence in basketball. As COVID waned, Jon returned to the position of Sales Manager at Velas Vallarta, where he suffered a heart attack while on site. On Saturday, May 21, the Velas Vallarta sales team, along with friends, celebrated Jon’s life at The Lady of Saint Mary’s Queen of Peace Church in Puerto Vallarta.
Jon David’s light is like a supernova. These can be as bright as an entire galaxy, and he is lighting up the heavens now as he lit up so many peoples’ lives when he was with us.
Jon David lived life to the fullest, loved others unconditionally, and was loyal and generous. His exterior gave him the look of someone very strong and buff, yet on the inside, he was tenderhearted. He was strong-willed, hardworking, and charismatic. He believed in God and was baptized with his sister, Amanda, on March 22, 1992. His large presence will be missed by family and friends.
Jon David is survived by his parents, David and Karen Rayburn of New Braunfels, his sister and her husband, Amanda and Roy Leatherberry of Austin, and his nephews and niece. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Ted and Debra Thomas of San Marcos. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Gladys and Romulus E. Thomas and Ida Mae and David L. Rayburn, his aunts and uncles, Virginia and Bill Tiner and Marjorie and Aubrey Denton. He also had many first and second cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel on the grounds of the San Marcos City Cemetery. A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held afterwards at First Protestant Church of New Braunfels at 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will be live streamed from YouTube at the following link: bit.ly/3wQlbez.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sally M. Kingsbury Sarcoma Research Foundation Inc. www.knockoutsarcoma.
Commented