John W Oyer, 81, of New Braunfels, TX and formerly of Holland Patent, NY, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Holland Patent. He spent the last year there under the loving care of his wife and children. He was born at home, November 9, 1940, in Ashley, MI to Elmer and Dora (Springer) Oyer. He was of Mennonite heritage.
John graduated from Fisher High School in Fisher, IL and spent a year each at Goshen Mennonite College in Goshen, IL and Hesston College in Hesston, KS. He then earned his BA and MA in Psychology from Drake University in Des Moines, IA. It was there in Des Moines, where he met and married his wife of 57 years, Jolene Dozier, as she was beginning her nursing career.
John and Jolene moved to Hesston, KS where he became Dean of Men and taught Psychology at Hesston College. They then moved to Ohio, where he managed a store for his brother’s business, Quality Glass. In 1973, he started his career in the Heating- A/C manufacturing business, which spanned 35 years and 4 states, working for The Trane Company, Friedrich A/C Refrigeration Co, EnviroMaster International and lastly Goodman Manufacturing, where he retired in 2006.
In his retirement years, he served as President of the Board of Directors for Eden Hill Communities as well as serving on the board for the Mid-Texas Symphony Orchestra as he was a big proponent of the arts. He was a member of The Lions Club and regularly volunteered for their community events and especially loved the Wurstfest German Festival each year. He spent his leisure time golfing or with his Primetimers bowling team. His morning meetups with his coffee buddies was something he looked forward to, as well as his ritual Friday morning breakfasts in Landa Park with Jolene. He also enjoyed carving as a hobby, having carved many beautiful pieces for his grandchildren. A favorite pastime was traveling with Jolene around the world. Their favorite trip was with their church to Greece where they renewed their vows. They enjoyed many road trips to see friends and family across the United States. John was a man of great faith. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels, where he served on many committees, and sang in the church choir.
John is survived by his wife Jolene, son Kevin (Lori Henderson) Oyer, daughters Julia (Andrew) Roberts, and Cynthia (Robert) Burek. He loved his grandchildren Jordan (Elizabeth) Roberts, Nicholas (Josephine) Roberts, Ashton Roberts, Anika Roberts, Ryan Burek, Matthew Burek and Adam Burek. He’s survived by brothers Sanford (Virginia) Oyer, Robert (Rebecca) Oyer, sisters Donna Miller and Janice (Joseph) Harnish, sister-in-law Virginia (Wes) Oyer and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers and sisters in law Mel & Ruth Oyer, and Frank & Joyce Oyer; brother Wesley (Virginia) Oyer; brothers in law Donald (Donna) Cripe and Glenn (Donna) Miller. He was also predeceased by his infant grandson Aiden John Burek and a nephew Andrew Harnish.
Services and reception will be held October 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Texas at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, we hope you would support the Mid-Texas Symphony at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35431/store/donations/34984 or CurePSP at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
Commented