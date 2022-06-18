August 25, 1942 ~ June 12, 2022
John Thomas Newton gained his angel wings on June 12th, 2022 after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. He was born to Claude and Isabelle (Frederickson) Newton on August 25th, 1942 in Cuba, New York. After graduating in 1960 from Bennett High School in Buffalo, New York, he moved to Grand Prairie, Texas where he met his loving wife of 59 years, Lois Rahe Newton. While living in the Dallas area, he worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a marketing director for a number of years. The opportunity to be in business for himself became a reality in 1976 when he and Lois purchased One Hour Martinizing Cleaners in Grand Prairie. He operated 5 stores in the Grand Prairie and Arlington area until relocating to New Braunfels in 1983 when he purchased Tip Top Cleaners and Tuxedos. After 29 years in the dry-cleaning industry, he retired in 2005. He loved servicing the community, cared for each of his customers, whom he knew by name, and made lifelong friends as a proud and dedicated business owner.
John was a member of the First Protestant Church, the Breakfast Lions Club, the Elks Lodge, the National Institute of Fabric Care, and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, loved traveling, and treasured everything family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and extraordinary Opie to his grandchildren.
John was proceeded in death by his parents Claude and Isabelle Newton, his step-mother Ann Teresa Newton, and his sister Barbara Newton Dickinson and her husband Richard. Survivors include his wife, Lois Rahe Newton; son Tommy Newton and wife Rebekah of New Braunfels; daughter Ashley (Newton) Orosco and husband Todd of Spring, TX; granddaughters Bryanna and Brishen Newton of New Braunfels, Abigail and Allie Orosco of Spring, TX; brother Robert Newton and wife Bette of Grand Prairie, TX; brother Ken Newton of Arlington, TX; and a host of many family members and dear friends. Immense gratitude to the Hope Hospice team with a special thanks to Shelly Bouthot-Wheelwright, R.N., and extended gratitude to St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in San Antonio for the exceptional care they provided.
A celebration of life will be held at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels on Saturday June 25th at 2:00 pm with a reception immediately following at the Faust Hotel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of John to: Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130, or the Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM) P.O. BOX 311805, New Braunfels, TX 78131.
