Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for John Thomas Newton of New Braunfels, who passed away on June 12, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- Andrew Kim stepping down as Comal ISD superintendent
- Safety concerns may close walking access to H-E-B, other stores in New Braunfels
- Two killed after being run over by boat on Canyon Lake
- Woman, child killed after taking off from New Braunfels airport
- Tragedy in New Braunfels history: 14-year-old electrocuted at Aquacade rehearsal
- New Braunfels police seize meth, stolen vehicle
- Despite market, protests resulting in reduced valuations for Comal County
- Houston-area man dies after trying to swim to shore on Canyon Lake
- Wounded soldier claims new home in New Braunfels
- Man dies on Canyon Lake while wearing personal flotation device
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented