John Michal Stauffer was born November 8, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to John Jacob Stauffer, Jr., and Mary June (Goins) Stauffer, who predeceased him in death.
Michael attended Churchill High School, where he was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers Training/CORP (JROTC), but graduated from Blanco High School in 1978. Awe struck by the beauty of the Hill Country, Big Bend and the Gulf Coast landscapes, Michael memorialized them with graphite on papers and on oil canvas.
Having suffered catastrophic pancreatitis in 1989, the trajectory of Michael’s life was changed along with his life expectancy- but live he did, grounded by his Catholic faith, joyfully defying the odds with each passing year.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Wendy Smith, Tina Thacker, Robin Perkins, and Stacy Jenschke; Brothers-in-law, Zane Smith and Heath Jenschke. Michael’s brother-in-law Barney Perkins predeceased him in death.
Also left to cherish his memory are Aunt Rose and Uncle James Ragsdale, Cousins Jamie and Stephanie Ragsdale, and Cousin Mark Juelg, among many other cousins, nephews, and nieces.