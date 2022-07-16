June 19, 1952 ~ July 10, 2022
Joey Rodriguez was born June 19, 1952 in New Braunfels, TX to Jose & Maria Rodriguez. Joey joined our Lord Jesus Christ on July 10, 2022 at the age of 70.
Joey is survived by his son Roy Saenz & wife Sharon, daughters Sue Lynn Luna and JoAnn Saenz, grandchildren Joshua, Andrea, Kayli, Nicolas, Sara, and Zac, numerous great grandchildren, siblings Librado, Jesse, Ray, George, Rudy, Virginia, and Gloria, many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose & Maria, siblings Robert, Carlos, and Frances.
Joey was known for his sense of humor and his many colorful stories. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home located at, 415 S. Bus. 35, New Braunfels, TX on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Rosary will be recited at 7:00PM. Final viewing will be at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home at 9:00AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX 46, New Braunfels, TX.
