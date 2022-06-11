Joe Pacheco, Jr. (aka: Mayor of McQueeney), age 73, of New Braunfels (formerly of Seguin), passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Joe was born on February 27,1949 in Guadalupe County, Texas to his mother, Maria (Rico) and his father, Jose Pacheco, Sr.
Joe was a devoted husband and father. While still a teenager, Joe met his school sweet-heart and bride, Gloria Valdez. Shortly after, the blessing of a loving and life-long marriage stamped by God’s design would begin. Their beautiful marriage would span for 54 years. A marriage pictured with faithfulness, hope, and love. Mostly, love…Love for their God, each other, and their children. Together they raised three children, a son, Robert Pacheco and two daughters, Ann Marie Hrechko and Vanessa Gonzales.
Joe had many passions and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. A steel maker by trade. Joe was a problem solver who always enjoyed a challenge. After over a 30-year career at C.M.C. Steel Texas (formerly Structual Metals Inc.), he hung his hard hat and retired. Once retired, car restoration was a definite past-time. Joe’s hands could fix anything. Joe meticulously restored four beautiful classic cars. Most weekends he could be found at car shows around the area, almost always bringing home the grand prize.
Joe was a fisherman and hunter at heart. Joe’s biggest and most intense passion was to be outdoors enjoying God’s creation. He believed that the experience (whether alone or with many) outweighed the catch. Henry David Thoreau stated, “Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.”. Joe understood this and seized every moment. Joe taught this concept to his family, especially his grandchildren.
Joe’s passing is preceded by his father Jose Pacheco Sr. and his mother Maria Rico, as well as an older sister Alicia Pacheco. The oldest son, Joe is survived by his sisters and brothers Christine Martinez, Irene Herzog, David Pacheco, and Roy Pacheco.
Joe is survived by his devoted and loving wife Gloria Pacheco, his three children Ann Marie Hrechko (husband: Richard Hrechko), Robert Pacheco (wife: Kelly Pacheco), Vanessa Gonzales (husband: Rene Gonzales), and his six grandchildren, Christopher Gonzales, Koby Pacheco (wife: Meghan Pacheco), Joseph Hrechko (wife: Alyssa Hrechko), Danielle Gonzales, Ava Grace Pacheco, and Alexandra Hrechko, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A visitation and memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by The Chaplet of Divine Mercy in song at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2:15 p.m. The celebration will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Doctor Chuck Thebeau officiating. A private interment will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern, and kindness shown to them during this hour of bereavement. May God Bless and Keep You Always!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912
Commented