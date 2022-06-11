Joe L.Turner, 86, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at his residence in New Braunfels.
The son of Annie Lee Broaddus Turner and Jesse H. Turner, he attended Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas, then received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Austin College (Sherman, Texas) in 1958 and a Master of Divinity degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 1961.
During his long career as an ordained minister, Joe Turner served Presbyterian congregations in Corpus Christi, Hitchcock, Odessa, Pampa and Wichita Falls, Texas, as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Oklahoma City. He and his wife Pat chose to retire to New Braunfels in 2001, where he became part of the New Braunfels Presbyterian Church community.
Besides his pastoral care, Joe will be remembered for his fabulous smoked briskets and his passion for chile peppers, philosophical discussion, fishing, birdwatching and trips to Big Bend National Park.
He is predeceased by his wife of 60+ years, Patricia Jamison Turner. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Martha Turner and Dean Batt; his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Renee Turner; his sister-in-law Martha Jamison Dillard and her husband John Dillard; granddaughter Casey Turner and her husband John Turner; grandson Jason Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church. The family requests that donations be made to Presbyterian Pan American School, P.O. Box 1578, Kingsville TX, 78364-1578 in lieu of flowers.
