Joe Don McLeister was born in Thalia, Texas on June 19, 1935 to Jesse C. McLeister and Ruby French McLeister. Joe passed away on May 16, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Evelyn Gaskill (Lytle and sons Lyn, Chris, Jeff). brother Ron McLeister, granddaughter, Megan Greco. Survived by Katherine, wife of 47 years, sons, Brian, Bruce, Ron and daughter, Ronda (Sal). Grandchildren, Don (Trish), Shane and Tayler (Jake), great grandchildren Alyssa, Preston, Devin, Piper, Avery, Maverick and Gianna, nieces, Laurie (son, Henry) and Christine, numerous cousins, many friends and his Frenchies, Betty and Mendy.
Joe’s family moved to California and settled in the Watsonville area. He graduated from Watsonville High School in 1954. Joe worked for the U.S. Forestry Service during the summer before joining the Army. Returning from the Army he worked for Bank of America, a propane company and Bell brand potato chip company. He married Marilyn Erikson and they had 2 sons. They moved to Lodi, CA and Joe eventually joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department and retired after serving 28 years. Joe met Katherine Ott Lute and it was love at first sight! They married in 1975 and lived in Stockton, until the 4 children finished high school. Later they moved to Valley Springs to have room for their dogs and added a couple of horses where they retired. They had fun showing their Dobermans, Irish Wolfhounds and French Bulldogs. In 2006 they moved to New Braunfels, Texas. Joe enjoyed working outside and watching the birds and squirrels in the yard.
A visitation for Joe will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A graveside service will be June 6 at 11 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
The family wants to thank Dr. Stevens and dedicated staff members. Also, Elara Caring Hospice, 300 Landa St. New Braunfels, TX 78130, who took wonderful care of Joe, and a special thank you to Jessica, Brittney and Beth. Donations to Elara Caring Hospice would be appreciated.