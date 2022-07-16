Jody Ray Brandt, 47 years old passed away on Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.
Jody was born on November 5, 1974, in New Braunfels, Texas to Johnny Brandt and Cynthia Brandt. Jody was the oldest of two children.
Jody was a lot of things to a lot of people. He always had to make people laugh and be happy with a joke for every occasion or just a light-hearted thing to say to turn around any situation.
Jody was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Megan Brandt; his son, Jack Brandt; his parents, Johnny and Cynthia Brandt; his sister Sabrina Scharnhorst, her husband Jason; their children Skylar and Jasmine; along with countless loving relatives.
Memorial services pending announcement.
Commented