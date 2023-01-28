It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of Jody Miller Lisk of New Braunfels, TX. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on January 18, 2023 at the age of 60.
She was born to Joe and Clare Lynn Miller on October 15, 1962 in New Braunfels, TX. As a true New Braunfels native, she was the epitome of what New Braunfels represents. She grew up along both the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers, she attended every fair parade and any festival that New Braunfels hosted. She loved to celebrate life and lived it to the fullest. Her smile was like no other, and there was always one on her face. She was a ray of sunshine where ever she went and any room she entered instantly got brighter. She truly was the life of the party.
Jody attended elementary through high school in NBISD and graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio. After graduation she attended Southwest Texas State University (now known as Texas State University) for a short time and later received an Associate’s Degree from St. Mary’s University in Interior Design. While at Southwest Texas State University, she enjoyed her extracurricular time on the ski team and had fun as a Miller Girl representing the family’s beer distributorship, Wholesale Beers.
She later met the love of her life, Marty Lisk, at the Dittlinger Dam and they married September 7, 1991. Work took them to Chicago for a brief time, but they came back to New Braunfels as fast as they could. In 1992 she welcomed the next love of her life, when her son Taylor was born. Her voice made her a “local celebrity” when she began working at KNBT 92.1 Radio New Braunfels hosting the morning show with Jason Minnix, waking everyone up with her bright and cheery memorable voice. Her voice was also heard as she hosted the Swap Shop show on AM 1420 KGNB. She couldn’t go anywhere without knowing someone or someone pointing her out, her beauty and positivity was unmatched.
Jody was the most caring and loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother anyone could ask for. She is survived by her parents Joe and Clare Lynn Miller, husband Marty Lisk, son Taylor Lisk, grandson Oaklen Lisk and brother (Denmark) Joe Mark Miller. She is also survived by her aunts Dorothy Markowski and Diane Shaw, uncle Doug Miller and wife Anne, along with her stepsister Kim Thompson and husband Michael all of New Braunfels; and numerous other family members, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents, Kermit and Jo (Knetsch) Zipp and Fred and Pat (Logan) Miller as well as her Step-mother Sharon “Jeannie” Miller.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sreedevi Daggubati, Christine and all the staff at Texas Oncology and Jill with MD Anderson for all their care and support over the years. Jody would not want us to mourn her passing, instead she would want us to celebrate all the good memories and times we all had with her. She really was one of a kind and was an angel here on Earth. We all need to live by her motto “Stay strong, stay positive and love one another.” Please join us for a Celebration of Life wearing your brightest attire on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Comal County Fairgrounds located at 701 E. Common St.; New Braunfels, TX.