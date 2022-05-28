4/30/1934 -5/21/2022
Jodie Otho Taylor, age 88, of New Braunfels, TX, died peacefully at home with family at his side on May 21, 2022. He was born April 30, 1934, in Edinburg, TX, to parents James Henry and Idora Kelley Taylor.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He lived a full life, displaying his creative talents as a Barber/Hair Stylist, Interior Designer, and Artist (Watercolor, Acrylic, Oil, & Pastel). He had the “gift of gab” and had a special connection with everyone he met, and an aura that transcended conversation. And DANCE, he loved to dance and is surely dancing with the angels now.
Jodie was the youngest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Dodie Marie, and his siblings, Homer, Horace, Tom, James, Beeler, and Cora Taylor Crist.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Tolle Taylor, his sister, Anna “Billie” Reeves, his daughter, Princess KimCharisse Taylor (Kathy LaCook), Carla Tolle, Doug Smith (Kim Herry), LeAnne Wehe Taylor, and Stacy Smith. Also, there are 7 grandchildren, Creighton Thompson, Gage Thompson (Ruthie), Courtney Wehe Garcia (Joe-Michael), Trenton Wehe, Ethan Wehe (Elaine), Emma Herry, and Ben Herry (Taylor). Also 3 great-grandchildren, Michelle Garcia, Joe Michael Garcia, Jr., and Cazwell Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, June 7, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 S. Guenther Ave, New Braunfels, TX with visitation immediately following the service.
We wish to thank Hope Hospice for their loving care (Shelly, Mike, Sonya, Gracie, Maria, Jasmine, and Liz). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, Texas Mason’s Retirement Center, or a charity of your choice.
