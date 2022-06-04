Joanne Walker Ser

July 5, 1931 - May 11, 2022
Joanne Walker Serr was born in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Roy C. and Edith K Walker. She grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School. Before it was common to do so, she took debate in high school and pursued a two-year degree in chemistry at Weber State.
In June of 1951, Joanne married the love of her life, Marvin D. Serr. The couple lived in Savannah, Georgia where Marvin was in the Air Force and Joanne worked at an exclusive boutique selling high end clothing and accessories. Joanne had an excellent sense of style and knew how to find a bargain on nice clothing. Marvin and Joanne moved to Utah where Marvin worked and went to school full time and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Utah State. They started their family in Utah and moved to Colorado, California, and finally settled down in LaPorte, Texas. Later in life when most people are eyeing retirement, Joanne became a Certified Financial Planner and made it her mission to ensure collegiate teaching professionals were educated and prepared for their retirement financially. Joanne and Marvin retired in the Hill Country, which reminded them of Utah and Colorado.
Joanne was active in the communities in which she lived and loved to spend time outdoors with family and friends. She learned to sail and enjoyed crabbing in Galveston Bay. She was an excellent cook and talented at sewing and gardening. Joanne enjoyed playing in the Guadalupe River and sharing the experience with her family.
Joanne was an amazing wife, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was ahead of her time at being inclusive and accepting of others. Joanne was the Girl Scout Leader for the first integrated troop in LaPorte, Texas. She was always a trailblazer and not afraid to rock the boat or fight for what was right. Joanne never met a stranger and loved to talk. Joanne loved to entertain, always centered around excellent food and desserts. She loved to have her evening cocktail with Marvin as they sat on the porch and enjoyed the beauty of the Hill Country.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents Roy C. and Edith K. Walker and nephew Gregory P. Moessner.
Joanne is survived by her husband Marvin Dean Serr, sister Marilyn Kimball, her daughters Leslie Yoder and partner Crystal Ramirez, Kathy Jacka and husband Jim Lankford, Lisa Wells and husband Bob, grandchildren Christopher Yoder and wife Charyell, Andrew Yoder and wife Dana, Matthew Yoder and wife Angela, Brandi Raschke and husband Nathaniel, Aubrie Wells, Nicholas Ramirez, great grandchildren Donavyn, Destiney, Gavin and Lylah Yoder and grandniece Victoria Moessner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Canyon Lake, Tx on July 2, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joanne’s memory be made to Feeding America or Upbring New Life Children’s Center at 650 Scarbourough Rd. Canyon Lake, Tx 78133 (Give Now - Nonprofit Donations - Upbring. In the “your designation” dropdown, select New Life Children’s Center).
