Jesus H. Hernandez, Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born to Porfirio and Maria Hernandez on March 25, 1946 in Mexico. Jesus is survived by his daughter, Maria (Joseph) Corona, son, Jesus (Iris) Hernandez, Jr., son, Joaquin (Lydia) Hernandez, daughter, Marina Dufresne, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 pm - 8 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm at Lux Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 10 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 with burial to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.