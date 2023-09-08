Jerry Wade Jaeger, 54, of New Braunfels, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at his home in New Braunfels. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Thorndale. Pastor Schaller will be officiating. Burial will follow in Thorndale City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the church hall for a meal following the burial. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. Serving as pall bearers will be Mike Jonas, Wes Simpson, Orlando Vargas, Rick Cardenas Sr., Jimmy Jones, and Brady Nelson. Honorary pallbearers are Eugene Cox and Tommy McCormick.
Jerry was born on October 17, 1968, to John Lee and Joyce Alma (Schlather) Jaeger in New Braunfels. He was raised in Rockdale and graduated from Rockdale High School in 1987. He attended Tarleton State University, where he played football and earned a business degree. He worked in construction, starting in the early 1990s until June of 2022. He enjoyed steer and calf roping, but mainly team roping with his brother; he was also a steer dogger. Along with his brother Jimmy, he trained horses for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit. He loved playing and watching football. He enjoyed fishing at the coast and was notorious for forgetting the plugs. He also enjoyed both dove and deer hunting. He was very kind and had a big heart; he had a hard time telling anyone no and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.