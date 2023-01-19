Jeffrey John Myers was born to John Robert & Linda Sue (Martin) Myers on September 13, 1961 in Grandview, Missouri.
He passed from this life on January 8, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 61.
Jeff was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ralph & Claudia Myers; Sherman & Ruby Martin; Mother, Linda Sue VanGoethem, Step Father, Bob VanGoethem; Uncle, Michael Myers; Brother In Law, Timothy Mundt; Nephew, John Paul VanGoethem
He is survived by his Wife, Elizabeth Myers of New Braunfels; Father, John Robert Myers, Wife Lisa of Seguin; Sister, Janet Mundt; Son, Brad Myers, Wife, Mandy of Seguin, Daughters, Kristi Criss, Husband Patrick of Garden Ridge; Lindsay Myers, Husband Chris of New Braunfels and Jamie Myers, Husband Dylan of Seguin.
Brother, Jack Faour, Wife Shannon Shimer of Spring Branch; Sisters Stacey & Dannette Faour of New Braunfels; Brother, David VanGoethem, Wife Cheryl; Brother, Dan VanGoethem, Wife Theresa; Sister, Diane VanGoethem-Armon, all from Kansas
Grandchildren: Paityn, Gatlyn, Cooper, Tate, Colt, Carter, Sylar, Beau, Remy, Dax, Guy and Luke
Nephews & Niece, Nick, wife Katy, Jake and John Tyler (JT) Rozell, Rebecca Mundt and numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins, in laws and other family and many, many friends,
Jeff attended Tomahawk Grade School & Shawnee Mission South High School, in his youth in Kansas, he did a stint as a roofer in Kansas. Moving to Texas where he began his career in electronic part sales in late 79 early 80s in San Antonio where he and Elizabeth began their journey of life together. His Family, Motocross & Guitars were his life.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on the 21st day of January 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
