Jeffrey Alan Vickers, also known as “Coach Vickers”, age 56 of Canyon Lake passed away June 21, 2023, in the hospital, due to heart complications.
Jeff was born in Kansas and graduated from Oilton High School in Oklahoma. He was an accomplished home builder in Canyon Lake for many years and had a feisty and outspoken personality and truly enjoyed helping others. He absolutely adored the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Jeff never met a stranger and was loved by many. We’ll miss his kind heart, his guidance, and his never-ending supply of stories. Please join us in celebrating his life on Sunday, April 30, 2023, 2pm, 1625 Lonesome Dr., Canyon Lake, TX.