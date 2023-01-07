Jean Campbell Hargrove of New Braunfels, Texas, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to her heavenly home on December 22, 2022 at the age of 90.
Jean was born to Louise (Boyes) Campbell and John Henry Campbell on December 16, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jean graduated from Amon Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth. While serving her reign as ROTC Queen there, she met her future husband, Keith.
Jean married the love of her life, Keith L. Hargrove in January 1951. They moved to New Braunfels in 1965 with their three children. Jean was a wonderful lady with a great sense of humor and an awesome mother’s instinct. She was an independent thinker well ahead of her time. She was a great artist, even though she didn’t think she was. She enjoyed creating miniature items for doll houses and miniature rooms. She could create a miniature bouquet of roses that were so perfect you could almost smell them.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her precious son Keith L. Hargrove, Jr., her brothers-in-law John Tye, James Russell, and sister-in-law Marcy (Hargrove) Russell. She is survived by her beloved sister, Francine (Campbell) Tye, her daughter Janet Hargrove Baumbach and husband Greg, daughter Nancy Hargrove, and daughter-in-law Lynn (Guarino) Hargrove. She is also survived by her granddaughter Shelley Acker, grandson Ryan Acker and wife Megan, granddaughter Amanda (Hargrove) Vrudny and husband Ty, grandson Scott Hargrove, six great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family which she considered her own.
We would like to take a moment and thank Eden Hill Communities staff and hospice staff for their beautiful and loving care of our mom. You are in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at Zoeller’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18th at 10am. Her ashes will be interred at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on a later date.