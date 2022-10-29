Jarrelline Carlin Hanes Odom

Jarri Hanes Odom passed on to her final reward on the morning of Saturday, October 15, at 6:39 am. After four years of brutal hand to hand combat with cancer, her final moments were peaceful. She drew her last breaths surrounded by her family in a circle of love.
Jarri—never, ever “Jarrelline” to anyone but the drones at the DMV or to faceless hospital administrators; of these, there were far, far too many over the last four years—entered the world in Vicksburg, Mississippi on October 24, 1948. She was the firstborn child of Francis Pettit Hanes and Jarrelline Carlin. Her tireless energy carried her to just shy of her 74th birthday, and left a mark on everyone who knew her. In 1966, decked out in poodle skirt and penny loafers, she happened to meet a red headed stranger from Goose Creek, Texas, come a’courtin’. Gary and Jarri were married on June 8, 1968, and Jarri took on the Odom name two months before Gary shipped off to fly UH-1 Hueys in the central highlands of Vietnam for a year. Their marriage lasted more than 54 years through war, peace, and three children, as well as multiple moves that included: Ft Rucker, Alabama; Ft Wolters, Texas; Isfahan, Iran; Houston, Texas; Slidell, Louisiana; Thibodaux, Louisiana; and finally New Braunfels, Texas.
Anyone who met Jarri quickly came to understand that she was a force of nature. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Education from the University of Houston, along with a Masters in Deaf Education from Southern University and Stephen F Austin University. Over a 30-year career spent teaching children and shaping lives from kindergarten through upper elementary, Jarri served as the Louisiana State Special Education Coordinator for all deaf and blind students in Lafourche Parish. If you knew her during that period, you learned to patiently endure conversations punctuated by American Sign Language.
Ever the Southern lady, Jarri was always careful and attentive to ensure that anything she was involved with was “proper.” Her homes were always meticulous. She was a gracious hostess. She could talk to anyone about anything, and often did. Friends, family, children, and grandchildren learned the subtle nuances of the English language and proper grammatical form through frequent spot corrections (“‘John and I’, not ‘me and John’ dear—it’s rude”). Jarri was active in her church and in various community groups. She was a prolific fundraiser for the Child Welfare Board. She loved the mah-jongg ladies. Engaged in any game, the Southern charm was quickly abandoned. If her grandchildren expected Mimi to give any quarter at the poker table, they were quickly disabused.
Now that she has passed, the family can finally acknowledge that Jarri was a CIA agent under deep cover. She was one of the first agents deployed into Iran, and later conducted night combat jumps into Korea, China, and Somalia armed with nothing more than a nail file, a compact, a credit card, and buckets full of Southern charm. Her perspicacity led NASA to recruit her as the first female astronaut, a position she demurred once informed that it would entail long periods being upside down in confined spaces with men not her husband—“You’ll need to find some low-class Yankee lady for that, sir.” Presidents and prime ministers sought her advice, and she even recorded the epic drum solo featured on Rush’s 1981 hit “Tom Sawyer.”
Actually, none of that last paragraph is true, but the family can’t help but enjoy the thought of Jarri making a final ‘tsk tsk’ and eyeroll. What is true is that Jarri loved and was loved by many. During her final years she taught many of us the true meaning of courage and grace. She was a warrior to the end.
Jarri’s mortal remains will be cremated and interred at Fort Sam Houston, there to await eventual reunion with her beloved Gary. In the interim, Gary plans to enjoy the opportunity to clean his firearms on the kitchen counter without remonstrances, between sessions of doting on grandchildren and slipping cheeseburgers to Stella the Goldendoodle.
In addition to her husband Gary of 54 years, she is survived by: her sister and brother-in-law Judi and Cicero Lahatte of Vicksburg, MS; son Brett Odom and wife Kathryn Larkin, and grandchildren Grant Odom, Ryan Odom, and Sabrina Odom of Falls Church, VA; daughter Lisa Odom and grandchildren Emily Cavanee, Katie Cavanee, and Megan Cavanee of New Braunfels, TX; and son Josh Odom of Chicago, IL.
Jarri’s life will be celebrated at Christ Our King Anglican Church in New Braunfels at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 3, 2022. This will be followed by a graveside interment service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:15 pm.
The family asks that you hug your loved ones close and take that dream vacation you’ve been planning. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Comal County Child Welfare Board.
