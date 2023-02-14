Jannie Sue Tadlock was born on January 15, 1940 in Grand Saline, Texas and went to be with her Savior Jesus on February 10, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vivian Lynch, her husband, Jimmie Carter Tadlock, Sr., her sister, Ima, and her brother, James. She leaves behind her 3 sons: Jimmie Carter Tadlock, Jr (wife, Brittany), Jerry Paul Tadlock, and Johnny Joe Tadlock (wife, Kim). She also leaves 7 grandchildren: William Tadlock (wife, Courtney), Katie Whaley (husband, Devin), Courtney Tadlock, Spencer Tadlock, Anthony Cotterill, Charlie Hose, and Selene Hose. She leaves 2 great grandsons, Brennen – Nani’s Little Man and Karson and great granddaughter Aria. Jannie’s extended family includes many nieces and nephews and several close friends.
Jannie graduated from Mesquite High School in 1958 and married Jimmie, Sr in July of that year. She went to the University of Dallas where she earned her BS in Psychology and on to East Texas State University, where she earned her MS in Counseling and Guidance.
Jannie worked in child development while she attended college and upon completion of her BS became a Biofeedback Therapist working at Southeastern Methodist Hospital in Dallas. She also worked at the Salvation Army in Dallas for several years. After completing her MS degree, she worked for several MHMR services across the state as well as serving in private practice part-time.
Jannie moved to the Bulverde/Spring Branch area in 2003. She retired from Bluebonnet Trails Community Services in 2018 where she was Quality Manager.
Jannie was active in her catholic church, St Joseph-Honey Creek. She was a great believer in the Lord and his Blessed Mother Mary.
Visitation will be February 15, 2023, from 5 - 8 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home located at 1071 FM 2673, Canyon, Texas 78133. The rosary will begin at 6 pm.
The Funeral Mass will be on February 16, 2023, at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Honey Creek. The church is located at 25781 State Highway 46 W, Spring Branch, Texas 78070. A small friends and family style potluck immediately following services.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on February 17, 2023 at Laurel Oaks Memorial Park. This is located at 12649 Lake June Rd, Balch Springs, Texas 75180.
Donations in lieu of flowers requested. Suggested organizations are American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, and Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
