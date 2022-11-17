Janice Dianne Quent, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by family.
Janice was born on April 9, 1943 to Reno and Velma Kriewald. She was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and attended the University of Texas, Austin. She married Robert Dewey Quent on November 24, 1962.
Janice worked for USAA for 24 years before becoming an Independent Insurance agent. She also owned several businesses, You Bet!!!, Inc. and her love for crafts inspired Quent Crafts.
Janice was very active supporting numerous veteran organizations and was a member of VFW Post 7110 in New Braunfels and VFW Post 8315 in Schertz.
Janice loved sports and was active with New Braunfels American Little League where she coached several teams and also served as secretary and treasurer within the organization. She was an avid New York Yankee fan and enjoyed watching Texas Longhorn baseball and football games, often teasing her 3 grandchildren who are all Texas A&M grads, how great her team was doing.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son Dwayne and wife Tana and her daughter Dawn Martin and husband James. She is also the proud grandmother to Derek Quent and wife Missy, Cody Quent and wife Sarabeth and Kourtney Bassett and husband Andrew. She cherished her 3 great grandchildren Paxton Quent, Tenley Quent and Caroline Bassett. She is also survived by her brother Gerald Kriewald and wife Betty, her nephew and nieces and several cousins. Last, but not least, her dogs Gracie, Gunner and Honey who she spoiled and loved dearly.
There will be a private memorial service for the family. Her favorite song was “I Did It My Way” sung by Elvis. Family and friends are encouraged to become familiar with the lyrics and join us for her Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at Seguin Cattle Company.
