Janet Marie Smith, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 86. Jan was born on October 31, 1936, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Henry and Elsie Berggren. Jan married her husband George G. Smith on August 20, 1955. They enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome all over the U.S. They were very active in the community, particularly through First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels. They lived in the area of New Braunfels/Canyon Lake since 1980. Jan worked with her husband in their business, Central Transportation Systems, in San Antonio overseeing accounting and bookkeeping for the organization until their retirement in 2000.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, George Smith; son, Steven Smith; daughter, Lori Smith Garrison; Brother Kenneth Berggren of Holden, Massachusetts; brother and sister-in-law, Curt and Jeanne Berggren of Holden, Massachusetts. Jan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Robin Smith of Cleveland, Texas; grandson and his wife Nils and Katie Smith of New York City, New York; granddaughter and husband Becky and Chris Kiser; granddaughters, Bethany and Natalie Garrison; Great Granddaughters Emery and Shelby Smith, Karis, Moriah, and Chandler Kiser; her sister and husband Carol and Bob Elwell of Sterling, Massachusetts; her sister- in-law Nancy Berggren of Florida; and son-in-law Philip Garrison of San Antonio Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels, 572 W San Antonio St. New Braunfels, TX. 78130. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice or First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels.