Jane W. Lee passed away at her home in Florida on June 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soul mate, Harry A. Lee. Mrs. Lee was born and raised in Long Island, New York and had been a resident of New Braunfels from 1981 until 2021 when she moved to Titusville, Florida to be with family. During the 1980’s and into the 90’s Mr. and Mrs. Lee were founders and owners of H&J Driving School, Inc. and were a familiar sight on New Braunfels streets with their Driver Education cars and student drivers behind the wheel. The Lee’s taught over a thousand boys and girls how to drive in New Braunfels. Upon Mr. Lee’s sudden death in 1991, Mrs. Lee closed the driving school. Prior to her teaching career she had been Personnel Manager for a New York firm for 24 years. She had also worked for the U.S. State Department in both Germany and Japan and was very well traveled.
Mrs. Lee was a member of Christ Our King Anglican Church in New Braunfels. She is an Honorary Member of the Landa Ladies Golf Association. She leaves a loving family and many good friends. She was a friend to all animals her whole life and dearly loved her dog, Daisy and her cats, Sandy and Fuzzy. She is survived by her beloved nieces Carolyn Banke and Priscilla Blumberg, her Godson nephew, George Sparacio and his wife Kim, Michael L. Ryan and his wife Lili, as well as many more great nieces and nephews. Please share your remembrances or stories of our Aunt Jane online on the North Brevard Funeral Home Tribute wall. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter or the charity of one’s choice.
Commented