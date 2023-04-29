James William Voss “Pop’’ beloved husband, father and grandfather and dearly loved friend passed away at the age of 86 in New Braunfels, Texas. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24th at home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Braunfels, TX on January 2, 1937 to Bianka (Schwab) and Rudolph Voss. He was the eldest of five children.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Anthony. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 61 years, Barbara (Balmos) Voss, two sons, Joel James (Liz) and Warren William (Michelle), eight grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter, five step-great grandchildren, surviving siblings Diana Moltz, Bernadine (Harry) Grothues, and Mary (Barry) Irwin, sisters-in-law Yoshiko Balmos and Helen Voss, brothers-in-laws Daniel (Marjorie) Balmos, Thomas (Janice) Balmos, and Gene Foerster plus many dearly loved nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The rosary will begin at 10:00 am and mass will follow. Reception will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help following services. A private interment will be for the immediate family at 2:00 pm at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Sts Peter and Paul Catholic School, 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, P. 0. Box 559, Brackettville, TX 78832, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W. Austin, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or the charity of your choice.
