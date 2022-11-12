James (Sonny) Ruddell, died at assisted living facility in Dallas, TX at the age of 80 on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was the fifth child and only son born on May 4, 1942 to Edgar Newton and Minnie Pearl Ruddell in Center, Texas.
He graduated in 1960 from Burnett Highschool where he was a member of the track team. He went to work as a Communications Technician for AT & T after high school. He retired from AT & T after more than 30 years of service. He was an eternal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and country music. During his last seven years, he endured many health issues due to suffering a major stroke.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Betty, Pat and Rita, and his wife Mary Ruddell. He is survived by his sister Jade Rampy, daughter Christina (Ruddell) Carrigan and son Kevin Ruddell.
The family will forgo a memorial service due to his wishes.