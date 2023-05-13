James Patrick Murphy, 67 years old, of Rockport, Texas went to be with Our Lord and Savior in Glory on Saturday April 29, 2023. That morning he drank his coffee with his wife Dina in his home, hugged and kissed her, and endured a sudden heart attack before starting his day.
Pat Murphy was born in El Paso, Texas on November 07, 1955, to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis and Frances Murphy.
He was the son of a career military man and civil servant. He and his family later settled at Canyon Lake in the New Braunfels, Texas area where as a boy he spent a lot of time on the water fishing and watching his father construct the Fort Sam Houston Recreation Park on Canyon Lake.
It was there he found his life-long love of fishing and many friends that would last his life time.
Pat was an avid fisherman and later in life loved to spend his days wading the shores of Newcomb Point on Copano Bay and Saint Charles Bay in Rockport, Texas chasing those tight lines!
Pat attended Canyon Lake High school where he developed his love of football, which he excelled in, and went on to play on the college teams at Southwest Texas University and Wharton County Junior College.
He then enlisted into the United States Army and served with the 18th Combat Intelligence Group part of the U. S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. There he supported various joint special operations units in training and overseas operations. Pat was known as “Murph” or Murphy. He served proudly as a soldier and was honorably discharged.
Pat spent the next twenty-five plus years in sales and marketing holding upper management and leadership positions representing major companies in the automobile, timeshare, aircraft and campground industries. Later, he and his wife Dina, along with his late father Lewis designed, built and operated a successful RV resort in the Rockport, Texas area known as Mom and Pop’s RV and Fishing Retreat located on beautiful Copano Bay.
Pat often said, “the sunsets will make an atheist a believer”.
Some of his last words said to his family he proclaimed “I am a faithful believer, a visionary, a husband, daddy, and granddaddy. I do all this for them.”
Pat is proceeded in death by his father and mother Mr. Lewis and Mrs. Frances Murphy, as well as his grandparents.
Pat leaves behind his beloved wife Dina Murphy of Rockport Texas, his brother Michael Murphy of Portland TX, his daughters Shelby (Brian) Wilganowski of Boerne TX, Taylor (Brandon) Dickerson of Houston TX, and Haley Murphy of Rockport TX, his five grandchildren, Kace Wilganowski, Kylar Wilganowski, Kalen Wilganowski, James Dickerson and Elijah Dickerson as well as his mother-in-law Barbara Boyle and sister-in-law Christi Boyle, both of San Antonio and Janna Thomson of Canada, along with many other close loved ones he considered to be his brothers and sisters throughout his life.
Services will be held on May 19, 2023, at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at 9:30 am.
A celebration of life will take place at Mom & Pops RV and Fishing Retreat in Rockport, Texas on May 20, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm. All are welcome to attend either or both services.