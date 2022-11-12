James Michael Hayes (Jim) passed away October 31, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born March 19, 1932 in Concordia, Kansas to Norman and Dorothy Hayes. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley (Moeller) Hayes, his grandson Robert (Robbie) Hayes and his brother John Hayes. He is survived by two sisters, eight children, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The immediate family will have a private memorial service. We invite you to attend a funeral reception on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at 2418 Black Bear Drive, New Braunfels, TX. Please text or call (830) 312-3123 to get the access code for gate entry. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.