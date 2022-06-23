It is with great sadness that we announce James M. Hicks, passed away on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, due to complications following a Heart Transplant at the age of 49. He was born on October 16th, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas to James and Dorothy Hicks.
He will be lovingly missed by his twin brother, Dennis Hicks & wife Claudia, his sisters Jamie Hicks-Campos (Fiance-Jeremiah Garrison), Donna Hicks, and Debra Hicks-Skain. He is also survived by his aunts Judy and Carol Northam, uncle John Northam, and many nieces, nephews, and also great nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy Hicks, his beloved dogs Blue and Bella, Uncle Dennis Northam, Aunt Bettie Northam, Nephew Preston Galvez, Great Nephew Gilbert Castro and Grandparents Maurice and Elsie Coker and Olen and Annie Northam.
James graduated from Wyoming Technical Institutes in Laramie, Wyoming as a diesel mechanic in 1993. His greatest love in life was fishing. His love for fishing was only surpassed by his love for his family, dogs, and friends. He spent many days searching and marking the best fishing spots. He never hesitated to take anyone out fishing on his boat. He enjoyed hunting as well. James was always the person you could depend on when you needed help with anything; he was very selfless. He had a huge heart and always put his family and friends first. James will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His family finds comfort in knowing he is forever happily fishing with his dad, uncle, and nephews in Heaven at this time.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, with a service to follow @ 12:00 PM at Lux Funeral Home Chapel at 1254 North Business IH 35 in New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Procession to follow to Hill Country Memorial Gardens at 11700 TX 46 New Braunfels, TX 78132. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
