March 2, 1930 ~
January 9, 2023
James “Jim” R Moeller was called to the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 2, 1930, to Henry and Blanche (Wenzel) Moeller. He is preceded in death by his wife Emily (Wauters) Moeller, parents Henry Moeller, Jr. and Blanche (Wenzel) Moeller, his brothers Robert and Alfred, his sister Dorothy, and his son Rodney. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Melissa) and Mike (Judy); his brothers-in-law, Fred (Hilda) and John (Clara) Wauters; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Jim served his country in the Korean War and then returned to Texas and worked for many years in the office furniture business. Jim was a member of Hermann Sons Lodge, Rotary Club, Optimist Club and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Selma. He loved decorating the church at Christmas and creating a custom snow village under his Christmas tree at home. He enjoyed the true meaning of Christmas, and his decorations were always centered around a nativity scene. His hobbies included wade fishing at the coast, bowling, tending to his manicured back yard landscape, relaxing at the river, and baking cookies and cakes for friends and family. He was a devoted husband, loving father and warm, caring, PePaw to his grandchildren.
Services were held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Texas. Father Jeff Pehl and Deacon Louis Heimer officiated and he was buried at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Selma, Texas.
