James Herbert Dietert went to his heavenly reward on Thursday, May 18, 2023. James had been a resident of the Sundance Nursing Home for the last 12 years.
James was born on October 24, 1957, in Seguin, Texas to Herbert Dietert and Emilie Mattfeld Dietert. He attended Comal Elementary and graduated from Canyon High School.
James loved sports, music and singing. He was known for his karaoke while living at Sundance.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Emilie Dietert; his sister, Pauline Ann Schultz and brother-in-law, Rueben Schultz.
James is survived by his brother, Gary R. Dietert and wife, Dorothy; sister, Ida Sue Black and husband, Jim. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Inurnment will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, Christus Hospice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the American Heart Association.