On May 5, 2022, Jack Lee Rosen, having lived a full and joyful life, still sharp witted and full of good fun at the age of 102, passed away in New Braunfels, Texas with his eldest daughter by his side and surrounded by a lifetime of love from all his family and friends.
Jack was born in Los Angeles, California to Arvid Rosen a Swedish emigrant and Beatrice Marie Rosen. He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Elise Rosen.
Jack was a WWII veteran serving in the Air Corps, 139th Transportation Corps, 115th Quartermaster Regiment. During the war he was a B-24 gunnery instructor in England where his Squadron few bombing missions during the day and supplies to the French underground at night. He retired from the military in 1945 as a Staff Sergeant.
Jack retired in 1984 from the Norwalk, California Postal Service after being a letter carrier for 30 years.
He was deeply committed and devoted to a life lived serving God. He was an elder in the Presbyterian church. He wrote devotions and prayers and was called on to offer his wisdom through many years of church life. In his later years, he became a strong supporter of numerous charitable organizations.
After retiring, Jack and Elise spent eight years pulling a fifth wheel through all 48 contiguous states, the provinces of Canada, and the entire Alaskan-Canadian Highway. They finally settled in Apache Junction, Arizona with their pug dog, Maggie and a view of the Superstition Mountains.
Jack is survived by one son and three daughters, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack’s family plans one last goodbye when Jack, Elise, and their dog Maggie will be placed to rest in one of their favorite travel destinations.
