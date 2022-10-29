Jacinto Villarreal, Sr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on October 22, 2022, at the age of 86. Jacinto was born in New Braunfels on August 17, 1936, the only child of Tomás and Martina Villarreal.
Jacinto grew up with a love of sports and even coached little league baseball in New Braunfels before he had children of his own. Many will remember him for his loud coaching style and a never-ending passion for the game, and enthusiasm to win a game. When he became a dad, he coached both of his sons’ baseball teams and was quick to volunteer his time on the sidelines for his sons’ soccer teams.
For nearly 50 years, he worked at Mission Valley Mills-West Point Pepperell as a Card Feeder. Only those that have worked in the cotton refining business would know what this part of working with cotton entailed. For many years cotton was refined right here in New Braunfels until 2001. He served in this capacity for 47 years, which is a testament to the strong work ethic he emulated his entire life. During his time at the Mill, he built many friendships and a lifetime of memories.
His pastimes included playing bingo at the Knights of Columbus and dancing with favorite dance partner, his wife of more than 50 years. You could find them on the dance floor at Our Lady, Holy Family, Schumansville or the tariadas on Sunday afternoons with his extended family.
After he retired, nothing slowed down for him and he was given the most important job - becoming a grandfather. For the next decade he welcomed eight grandchildren. He even began working alongside his wife at the Country Clean Laundromat helping with the wash-and-fold duties and cleaning for nearly 20 more years. Once 2020 came along, they both decided to retire once and for all and enjoy more time together. Most days you could find him sitting on the porch, watching sports on television, reading the newspaper, listening to Rachera music or playing his scratch offs.
The biggest joy in his life was that of being a husband. He loved his wife like no one else could or would in this life. What she wanted, he supported. He led her, he helped her, he loved her. Like two peas in a pod, they were inseparable. He was a good man, son, husband, father, and Grandfather. He loved his sons and grandchildren deeply, he loved all of his family and relatives and they all loved Grandpa Cinto just the same - deeply and lovingly. He will be missed, but not forgotten.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomás and Martina Villarreal. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Adelina Hernandez Villarreal; his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jacinto Villarreal, Jr. and Keyla, his grandchildren Tomás Gabriel, Belisia Angelina, Jacinto Valor, Hosanna Faith, Christian Honor; his son and daughter-in-law Dr. Albert Villarreal and Rebecca, his grandchildren Sophia, Elena and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 71830. A funeral mass will occur at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2002, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in New Braunfels (Common Street and Peace Avenue). To send a message to the family, please visit penningtonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Christus Santa Rosa Friends foundation at friendsfoundation.org.