Isabella Lieselotte Schmidt Morales, 66, of New Braunfels, Texas was called home to heaven and passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born April 30, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Lieselotte (Goergen) Schmidt.
Isabella grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from Immaculata Catholic High School. She attended the University of Saarbrucken in Germany, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. For the first part of her adult life, she worked in downtown Chicago. In 2003, she met her husband Rudy in Germany, and deployed with him to Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), on contract with US Army Central Command and Combat Support Associates (CSA, Ltd). During the war, they lived and worked in Kuwait until 2009. They were stationed in Washington, DC, from 2009 until 2011, and were transferred to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Isabella was full of love and lived an adventurous life. She travelled the world with her husband Rudy and brought light and laughter to all who met her. Heaven has truly gained another angel.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Rodolfo “Rudy” A. Morales Miranda, her Mother, Lieselotte Schmidt, and her beloved nephew Richard Schmidt, along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, with a Rosary service starting at 7:00 PM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com