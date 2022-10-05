April 8, 1966 ~ September 29, 2022
Isabel Palacios, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the age of 56. She was born in Loraine, Texas on April 8, 1966, to Manuel C. Palacios, Sr. and Mary Trevino Palacios.
Isabel was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and honorary mother/caregiver to many. She will be dearly missed.
Isabel is survived by her mother, Mary Trevino Palacios of Edna; brothers, Eusebio Palacios (Shelley) of Dallas, Texas, Manuel Palacios (Adrienne) of Fremont, Ohio, Albert Palacios (Dedrea) of Arlington, Texas, Frankie Palacios (Denise) of Edna, Texas, Cippi Palacios (Robin) of Edna, Texas, and Joe Palacios of Fremont, Ohio; sisters, Rose Mary Palacios of Sugar Land, Texas, Gloria Carnley (Dewey) of Lake Wales, Florida, Inez Salazar (Jim) of Pflugerville, Texas, Sally McMickin (Curtis) of Hamilton, Alabama, and Stephanie Hudgeons (Royce) of Edna, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father, Manuel C. Palacios, Sr.; niece, Mandy Rose Sanchez; nephews, Manuel Eligio Palacios III, Lorenzo Zarate Palacios, Mathew Travis Palacios, Colin James Palacios; and great-nephew, Jordan Elias Palacios.
Pallbearers will be Joey Salazar, Xavier Palacios, Albert Palacios, Jr., Frankie Palacios, Jr., Christopher Palacios, Jacob Benavides, Gauge Hudgeons, Andrew Tobola, Alexander Palacios, Felipe Palacios, Adrian Palacios, Sebastian Amejorado/Manuel Palacios.
Honorary Pallbearers are Curtis McMicken, Dylan McMicken, James Salazar III, Brandon Palacios, Riley Palacios, and Justin Palacios.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, Texas.
On behalf of Isabel Palacios, in lieu of flowers donations may be made, to help defray funeral expenses, to Oaklawn Funeral Home, 900 Navidad, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.