Isabel Ligas Castillo, a lifetime resident of New Braunfels, gained her wings on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 92. Isabel was born on July 9, 1930 to Esteban Hernandez Ligas and Romana Garcia Ligas. She grew up with her 3 sisters and her younger brother. Isabel married her late husband Ernesto Longoria Castillo in 1951 and went on to have 10 beautiful children. Those children blessed her with 23 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Despite her large family, Isabel always did her best to make time for everyone. She constantly provided support and love for her family. Isabel had a love of watching wrestling, listening to music, plants, flowers and dancing. Even while at the hospital she requested for music to be played and for those around her to dance. She was a beautiful soul and our family was so blessed to make such wonderful memories with her. Isabel is survived by her sister, Anastacia (Anna) Ligas and her ten children, Rosario (Fernando) Ortiz, Ernesto Castillo, Jr., Carlos (Susie) Castillo, Jose (Emma R.) Castillo, Fernando (Sylvia) Castillo, Nora (George) Rodriguez, Helen (Gabe) Guerrero, Emma (Rick) Munoz, Juan (John) Castillo, Donna (Martin) Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Longoria Castillo, brother, Emilio Ligas; sisters, Lucy Ligas Martinez, Marcelina (Margie) Ligas, granddaughter, Brenda Castillo and grandson, Joshua George Rodriguez.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 12 noon and continue until 1:30 PM when the service departs in procession to the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Comal Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Castillo family.
Commented