On April 3, 2023, our beloved Mother, Oma, UrOma and friend left this world with her daughters by her side, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ingeborg M. Buchholz (Arlt) was born in Greiffenberg, Germany (now Poland) on September 25, 1926 to Oswald Arlt and Margarete (Schmidt). She immigrated to New Braunfels in 1952, and in 1953 married Heinz Buchholz. They were married 68 years before his death in 2021. They lovingly raised two daughters, Margie and Ingrid. Inge became an LVN in 1964 and helped deliver more than 760 babies in her career. She loved her family, helping others, gardening, baking, swimming, ice skating, singing, dancing, playing pinochle and dominos. She enjoyed her porches where she could watch birds, butterflies, lizards, and squirrels visit her flowers and fruit trees. Inge was gifted with crafting skills, and made many knitted items, crochet, and hooked rugs which she shared with family and friends. She set the ultimate example of conservation of all resources.
She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and volunteered over seven years for the Lutheran girls home. She and Heinz belonged to the Beethoven singing group in San Antonio.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, Manfred Arlt (Germany), and grandson, David Michael Rylander. She is survived by sister-in-law Gisela Arlt, daughters Margie Rylander (Grady) and Ingrid Bird (Gary); grandchildren Chris Rylander (Marissa Nichole), Ingrid Kincaid (Layton), Matthew Rylander (Lori), Kirsten Lang (Ian), Casey Horne (Shayne); great-grandchildren Jaxson, Adelyn, and Lani Kincaid; Jake and Emery Rylander; Savannah, Rocklan, and Riverleah Rylander; Presley, Pierce and Collin Lang; and Hayden Horne; and dear friend Vera Seidel.
Her family wants to thank Sheila Medina for the loving care Inge received.
A burial service will be held on April 25, 2023 at 11:00am officiated by Pastor Judi Miller at Shelter 4 at Fort Sam Houston cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7420 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas, 78133 or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Texas.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com