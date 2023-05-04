Ida Therese Wise, beloved Mother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 29, 2023. She was born in Haynesville, Louisiana to Earnest Weems and Ella Doris Windman. She was married for 62 years to Arthur Milton Wise, who preceded her in death. She was devoted to her special needs son Mark Wise, who also preceded her in death.
She was a long-time resident of New Braunfels and worked for Mission Valley Mills until her retirement. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed working in her yard, and visiting with family and friends. She was a very strong woman who always put others needs ahead of her own. She will be missed.
She is survived by her son, David Wise and his wife Kathy, two daughters, Marilyn Baldwin and her husband Thomas and Alice Tubb and her husband James, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 15 at 10:00 AM at Zoeller’s Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX. Followed by the burial at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, TX 78130. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or Hope Hospice.